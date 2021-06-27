Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1,607.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.