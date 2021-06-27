Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,075 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.67% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

