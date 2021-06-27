FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $44,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,824,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.55. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

