Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.97. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $116.56.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.