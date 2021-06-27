Financial Analysis: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cousins Properties and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 12.43% 2.03% 1.31% RPT Realty 3.36% 0.89% 0.32%

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cousins Properties pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.62 $237.28 million $2.78 13.65 RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.64 -$10.23 million $0.78 17.06

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats RPT Realty on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

