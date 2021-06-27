Financial Survey: Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) versus Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Omnitek Engineering and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Volatility & Risk

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.70 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 591.23 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

