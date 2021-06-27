FintruX Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,784.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $866,550.33 and approximately $1,784.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

