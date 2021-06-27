FintruX Network (FTX) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $866,550.33 and approximately $1,784.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.
FintruX Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “
