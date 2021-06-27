FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Equities analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce $248.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.67 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

