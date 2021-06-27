Firo Trading Down 20.8% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00014099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.05 or 0.05732320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.01374637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00380309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.72 or 0.00613358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00379047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037919 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,019,543 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.