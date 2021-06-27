First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $30,423,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $33,035,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $18,186,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $10,421,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,096,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $24.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

