Fivebalance (FBN) Tops One Day Volume of $1,435.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $156,175.12 and $1,435.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,093,206,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,406,542 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

