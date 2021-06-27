Flamingo Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $51.24 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00043082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00161418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,421.07 or 1.00182358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

