Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 205,517.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,090 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Flowserve worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of FLS opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

