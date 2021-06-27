Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Fluor worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

