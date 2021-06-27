FOAM Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $16,739.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00586229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037026 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,574,000 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

