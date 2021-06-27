Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,242 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 195,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Foot Locker worth $64,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $69,007,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 236,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

FL opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

