FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) vs. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Financial Contrast

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FormFactor has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 11.43% 14.24% 11.09% Himax Technologies 10.95% 23.27% 12.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FormFactor and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $52.29, suggesting a potential upside of 46.79%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.13%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $693.62 million 3.99 $78.52 million $1.26 28.27 Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.77 $47.13 million $0.27 52.37

FormFactor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Himax Technologies. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FormFactor beats Himax Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyse accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems consisting of thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and precision cryogenic instruments. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, machine vision, and ultra-low power smart sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, and Internet of Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

