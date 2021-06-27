Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIO. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 80,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

