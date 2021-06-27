Fractal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,561.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Fractal has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $89,561.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00162480 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,363.96 or 0.99709056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

