Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 79,571 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.80% of Cloudflare worth $173,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock worth $84,734,578. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

