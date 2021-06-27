Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 215,299 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,299 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Eversource Energy worth $200,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,224.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

ES opened at $80.29 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.