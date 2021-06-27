Frax Market Capitalization Reaches $143.68 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $143.68 million and $3.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00161023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.99 or 0.99548892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 142,914,781 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.