Frax Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $143.68 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 142,914,781 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

