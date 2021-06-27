Function X Hits One Day Trading Volume of $284,786.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $100.76 million and $284,786.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
