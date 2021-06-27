Function X Hits One Day Trading Volume of $284,786.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $100.76 million and $284,786.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,232,573 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

