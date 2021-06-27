Fusible One Day Trading Volume Reaches $582.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $298,812.15 and $582.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

