Galactrum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Galactrum has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Galactrum has a total market cap of $10,577.58 and $8.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galactrum

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

