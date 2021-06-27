Gameswap (GSWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $60,154.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

