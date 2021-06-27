GamyFi Platform Trading Down 15.1% This Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $753,081.44 and approximately $48,891.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00132480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,456.11 or 1.00209190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,571 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

