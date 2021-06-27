GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in GDS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in GDS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.90. 1,620,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,737. GDS has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.04.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

