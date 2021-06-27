Genaro Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $333,370.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $333,370.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

