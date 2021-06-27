GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $68,710.84 and $50.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

