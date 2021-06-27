Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) versus Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Head-To-Head Survey

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 7.06 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -36.33 Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.95 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus price target of $211.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.76%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

