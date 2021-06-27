Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,499 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $71,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

