Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of nVent Electric worth $69,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,160,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

