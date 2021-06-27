Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Under Armour worth $73,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

