Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 311,516 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Barrick Gold worth $71,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 42.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,988,901 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.