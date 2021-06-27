Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Select Medical worth $69,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEM opened at $43.08 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.