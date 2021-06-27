Geode Capital Management LLC Has $67.14 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,612 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Bilibili worth $67,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Bilibili by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI opened at $124.45 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

