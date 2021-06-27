Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.54 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Haemonetics worth $68,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 374.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 695.8% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.