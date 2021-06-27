Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.77 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Sonos worth $68,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

