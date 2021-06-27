Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Adient worth $69,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adient by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.