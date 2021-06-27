Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Meritage Homes worth $70,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

NYSE MTH opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

