Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Alliance Data Systems worth $69,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,685,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $108.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

