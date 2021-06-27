Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $70,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

