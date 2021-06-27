Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,363 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $69,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

