Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,704 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Sleep Number worth $69,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $108.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

