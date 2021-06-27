Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Curtiss-Wright worth $74,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $122.08 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

