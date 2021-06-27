Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Gevo worth $34,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Gevo stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.24. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

