Giant Reaches Market Cap of $21,224.01 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Giant has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $21,224.01 and $20.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

